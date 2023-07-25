Paul Wight has had a legendary pro wrestling career, and now he wants to give back.

The AEW star and former multi-time world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with TalkSport Breakfast, where he explained to the interviewer that he doesn’t have “it” anymore, but that he does have enough to perform.

Have I still got it? I wouldn’t say I’ve still got it. I’ve got enough. At this stage of the game for me, where I’m at in my career, I’m not trying to win championships or carry companies. I did over 20 years at five days a week all over the world. I think now, if I do one or two days a week, it’s just about enough for me.

Staying on subject, Wight says that his main purpose as a performer now is to just have fun and make sure the audience is having fun with him.

The only difference is now, I’m a little bit more judicious in my choices. I’m pretty sure you won’t see my big ass going to the top rope anymore because I have learned through my years that I have no business being up there. So I keep my feet on the ground. Now I’m my 20s, you couldn’t tell me that. But now I’m like, ‘Yeah, keep your big ass on the mat and entertain the fans and have fun.’ That’s what it is at this stage of the game for me is having fun, trying to pass some of that knowledge down to some of the younger generations and inspiring confidence and passion in them. That’s one thing you want to do. A lot of people say they love the business, but if you truly move anything, you give back, and you want the business to be better. Better shape, better trained talent, better thinking talent, than when you came in.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)