Rocky Romero gives further insight into AEW’s new working relationship with CMLL.

As noted, Romero took on CMLL superstar Mistico on last Friday’s AEW Rampage, a match that Romero himself helped push through. A big holdup is that AEW also has a working relationship with AAA, a separate promotion in Mexico that has rivaled CMLL for years. Romero appeared on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live and explained that despite AEW working with both companies there are certain restrictions, like CMLL talents and AAA talents not working the same event.

The parameters are things like no AAA talent on the same show as CMLL talent, obviously not in the same matches as well. But yeah, I think I’m pretty much responsible for at least getting the conversation started and bringing the idea of CMLL working with AEW. In this case, primarily Mistico. I think over the past few weeks, we’ve heard quite a bit that Tony Khan was a big fan of Mistico and having him was a big deal. Just to be able to open that door for CMLL, AEW, and New Japan to hopefully do some more work together next year, I think it’s really cool. That’s another forbidden door opened.

Romero was defeated by Mistico on Rampage in a match that AEW and CMLL were reportedly very happy about. This didn’t stop Romero from calling out Jon Moxley, who he hopes to have a match with at some point in the future. You can read about that here.