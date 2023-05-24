AEW President Tony Khan has added a last minute edition to this evening’s episode of Dynamite from Las Vegas.

Fresh off his win over Chris Jericho Roderick Strong will go one-on-one with Jericho’s right-hand man, Daniel Garcia. Khan adds in the announcement that the JAS will be banned from ringside.

TONIGHT

Las Vegas

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@GarciaWrestling vs @roderickstrong After a huge win in the Falls Count Anywhere Match vs @IAmJericho last week, Roderick Strong returns to the ring TONIGHT to fight Daniel Garcia one-on-one & the JAS will be banned from ringside! pic.twitter.com/ZLx2Dh4V15 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 24, 2023

Below is the updated card for tonight’s show.

* The go-home build for Double Or Nothing

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros. defend against ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Kyle Fletcher

* We will hear from Ricky Starks

* We will hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR

* We will hear from AEW World Champion MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara

* AEW President Tony Khan will announce the location of the AEW Collision premiere

* Lady Frost makes Dynamite debut vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Daniel Garcia vs. Roderick Strong

* Chris Jericho and Adam Cole will sign the contract for their Unsanctioned Match at Double Or Nothing

* AEW World Trio Champions The House of Black will defend under “Open House Rules” against Metalik, AR Fox and Blake Christian