Roderick Strong was committed to the bit.

The AEW star told Alicia Atout in an interview that during his ‘neck strong’ era, where he was seen in a wheelchair sporting a neck brace, he decided to wear the same neck brace every single week.

The funny thing, too, as much as I wore it, it still doesn’t stink. That’s what I find funny. [It was the same one] every single time. It smells like roses. [Atout says you’d think it would smell horrible]. Atout joked that the neckb race probably smelled horrible, but Strong confirms that it didn’t. Yeah, and especially because I wore it after I wrestled, just sweaty neck juice in there, but no, I guess I got lucky [laughs] It’s disgusting also.

Elsewhere in the interview, Strong spoke about Adam Cole revealing himself as The Devil at Worlds End and how he had no doubt the audience would react to it. You can read about that here.

