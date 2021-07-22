Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that Jonathan Gresham will defend his Pure championship against Rhett Titus at the August 20th Glory By Honor night one event in Philadelphia. Full details, including an updated look at the card for the show, can be found below.

Rhett Titus spent the past several months as one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions, but he never lost sight of his goal to win the ROH Pure Title.

Titus will get his opportunity when he challenges ROH Pure Champion and fellow Foundation member Jonathan Gresham in what is certain to be a pure wrestling classic

at Glory By Honor Night 1 on Aug. 20 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Titus, who saw his and Tracy Williams’ 107-day reign as tag team champions end at Best in the World on July 11 (Gresham, wrestling in his second match that night, replaced the injured Williams in the bout), is the No. 2-ranked contender in the Pure division.

Gresham, who successfully defended the Pure Title against Mike Bennett at Best in the World, is 11-0 in Pure Rules matches, including six title defenses.

However, Titus defeated Gresham in their only previous singles meeting, which took place in December 2019 on a Future of Honor event when Titus was MCW Pro Wrestling champion.

This will not be the first time Gresham has faced a Foundation member with the Pure Title on the line. He successfully defended the championship against Jay Lethal in a Pure Title Match on the historic 500th episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling in April, and he defeated Williams in the Pure Title Tournament final last fall.

Will Gresham continue his dominant run as champion? Or will Titus be The Foundation member who leaves Philly with the Pure Title?

GLORY BY HONOR

NIGHT 1: FRIDAY, AUG. 20

BELL TIME: 7 PM ET

2300 ARENA

2300 S SWANSON ST.

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION BANDIDO vs. FLIP GORDON

ROH PURE TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION JONATHAN GRESHAM (W/JAY LETHAL) vs. RHETT TITUS (W/TRACY WILLIAMS)