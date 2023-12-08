ROH Women’s Champion Athena revealed on Twitter that she has a broken nose.

The top ROH star likely suffered the injury in a brawl with Billie Starkz at this past Tuesday’s ROH TV taping in Montreal in a segment that will air on next week’s ROH TV episode.

She noted she would still be working next week’s Final Battle PPV and had received X-ray results confirming the broken nose.

Pwinsider reports the injury is legitimate. The injury is believed to have happened either when she was tossed into a guard rail or a ring post.