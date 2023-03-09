Nine matches have been announced for tonight’s ROH TV episode, which will air at 7pm ET via the HonorClub platform at watchroh.com.

ROH TV will be headlined by three title matches with ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defending. Eddie Kingston will also be in action as he continues his journey to earning a title match from ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

Tonight’s ROH TV episode was taped last month from Universal Stuidos in Orlando, FL, and spoilers can be found here and here. The following card was announced for tonight’s show:

* Billie Starkz vs. Trish Adora

* Jake Crist and Man Scout Manning vs. Ari Daivari and Slim J

* Eddie Kingston vs. Ben Dejo

* Rush and Dralistico vs. Angelico and Serpentico

* Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Cody Chhun, Guillermo Rosas and Marcus Kross

* Aussie Open vs. Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Willow Nightingale

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Timothy Thatcher

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends against Tony Deppen

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET via HonorClub.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.