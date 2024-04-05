A new match has been announced for tonight’s Ring Of Honor pay-per-view event.

Ahead of the ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 pay-per-view on Friday, April 5, 2024, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to confirm the addition of a “Zero Hour” pre-show match for the show.

Now scheduled for the ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 “Zero Hour” pre-show, which kicks off at 7/6c, is Mariah May going one-on-one against STARDOM wrestler Momo Kohgo.

“It’s Club Venus vs STARS at ROH Zero Hour TONIGHT,” Khan wrote via X. “After her Stardom reunion yesterday, “The Glamour” Mariah May fights rival Momo Kohgo 1-on-1 TONIGHT.”

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into tonight’s ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 show from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR (4/5/2024) * Eddie Kingston (C) vs. Mark Briscoe (ROH World Title)

* Athena (C) vs. Hikaru Shida (ROH Women’s Title)

* Kyle Fletcher (C) vs. Lee Johnson (ROH TV Title)

* Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata (ROH Women’s TV Title)

* Undisputed Kingdom (C) vs. The Infantry (ROH Tag Titles)

* SAP vs. Cole Karter & Griff Garrison

* Mariah May vs. Momo Kohgo

* Premier Athletes vs. TBA

* Mina Shirakawa, Maika & Mei Seira vs. Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano & AZM

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 results from Philadelphia, PA.