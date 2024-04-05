Don’t expect to see Paul “Triple H” Levesque back inside the squared circle any time soon.

The WWE Chief Content Officer appeared as one of the guests on today’s special episode of The Pat McAfee Show Live from WrestleMania XL at WWE World in Philadelphia, PA.

During his appearance on the program, which was co-hosted by legendary WWE commentator Michael Cole, Levesque confirmed his WWE in-ring retirement.

“No, I don’t think so,” Levesque said when asked if we will ever see him in another match inside the WWE ring again. “I don’t think I should be out there taking bumps. I have a jump-starter. That’s all good. That’s a backup system if anything goes bad in your life, which could happen to anybody at any given time. I have a backup system. You don’t want to unplug the wires.”

“The Game” continued, explaining how he has no regrets about anything and is content with how everything in his career played out.

“It’s funny, people will be like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I forgot you can’t.’ I’m totally good with that,” he said. “I rode until the wheels fell off. Almost literally. I’m great with that. I was at a place where I should have been retiring anyway. I was at a place in my mind where I wanted to be done with it. The last year, right before this all happened, I was asked to be at WrestleMania for two days. ‘I need you, you can work with anybody you want.’ I said, ‘I don’t think I want to do it.’ ‘Please think about it. Let’s just do it. Please think about it.’ I thought about it and was going to go back and say, ‘I’m not doing it,’ and then I had to not do it. I was already there. I’m good with it. I have zero regrets.”

Check out the complete episode of The Pat McAfee Show Live from WrestleMania XL via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.