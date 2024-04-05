Cody Rhodes escaped disaster this week.

If his build-up to WrestleMania XL hasn’t been violent enough, fire entered the equation on Thursday night.

“The American Nightmare” surfaced on social media on Friday with a message to his fans about his tour bus catching on fire.

“Before you hear it elsewhere – my tour bus caught fire last night,” Rhodes wrote via X. “Everybody is safe and okay.”

Rhodes continued, “The 2 items I grabbed before I got off will probably pop wrestling fans. Again, thank you Philadelphia Fire Department.”

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Live from WWE World in Philadelphia, PA. on Friday afternoon, Rhodes revealed the two items he grabbed before exiting the bus was his wrestling boots and a photo of his daughter.

Michael Cole, who co-hosted the special Pat McAfee Show Live special from Philly, mentioned that Cody texted him at 2:40am about the tour bus catching fire.

