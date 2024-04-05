– The Rock surfaced on TikTok on Friday with a special video game style clip that shows himself and Roman Reigns easily crushing Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in a video dubbed, “DFWTFB – Final Boss.” After the video game footage wraps up, the clip ends with text on the screen reading, “Don’t F**k With The Final Boss.”

– The official X account for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles team shared video footage this week that shows WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins training in the gym with Eagles Right Tackle Lane Johnson ahead of WrestleMania XL Weekend. As noted, “The Visionary and The Revolutionary” is scheduled to join forces with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes to take on “The Final Boss” Roman Reigns and “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns in the main event of night one of WrestleMania XL. He will return on night two to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio made a surprise appearance at the Make-A-Wish Kids VIP event at WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during WrestleMania XL Week. Check out the footage below.