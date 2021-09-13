Rok-C vs. Miranda Alize in the ROH Women’s World Championship Tournament Finals took place at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena.
Rok-C went over to win the match and become the new champion.
