Rok-C vs. Miranda Alize in the ROH Women’s World Championship Tournament Finals took place at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena.

Rok-C went over to win the match and become the new champion.

The ladies are going AT 👏 IT 👏

HUNGRY FOR GOLD 🏆

🤩 #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/EhNIiyxTsF — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 13, 2021