Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter to hype tonight’s main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 2.

Reigns said he’s going into this title defense with his back against the wall, but he was born for this. The tweet includes his own custom emoji for WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

“Back against the wall. World is against us. I was born for this day. #WrestleMania #TribalChief @peacock,” Reigns wrote.

Rhodes also revealed that he has his own custom emoji for this weekend. He sent a message to the fans.

“Enjoy your day wrestling fans,” Rhodes wrote. “We changed everything. Our Kingdom #WrestleMania #CodyRhodes @peacock”

You can see the full tweets below, which include their own custom emoji next to their names:

