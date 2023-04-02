Below is the full Kickoff pre-show video for WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2, featuring Kayla Braxton, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Wade Barrett, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. The Kickoff has also featured Paul Heyman, George Kittle, Cathy Kelley, and others. For those who missed it, you can click here for the planned match order/notes for tonight. You can click here for lots of backstage notes and potential spoilers, and you can click here for our detailed live results and Viewing Party for Night 2.

We noted before how AEW’s Dustin Rhodes is visiting at WrestleMania 39 to watch his brother face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tonight’s main event. WWE tweeted this clip of Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes their daughter and Brandi’s mom walking around SoFi Stadium:

The Rhodes family has arrived! With his family in attendance, can @CodyRhodes finish the story and defeat @WWERomanReigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship TONIGHT at #WrestleMania? 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ysW1qchiHB — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.