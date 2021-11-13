WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been declared the King of SmackDown.

This week’s SmackDown on FOX main event saw Reigns battle King Xavier Woods for the right to control the blue brand. Paul Heyman, on behalf of Reigns, raised the stakes during the show as it was announced that the loser of the match would have to bend a knee to the winner, and acknowledge them. It was also stated that if Reigns lost and went against the stipulation, then WWE could strip him of the title and ban him from the brand.

The Woods vs. Reigns non-title main event went back & forth until Woods sent Reigns into the corner and the ring post, and then flew across the ring with a Coast 2 Coast elbow drop. As he was going for the pin, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos rushed the ring and attacked him for the finish. Kofi Kingston was unable to assist Woods due to the MCL sprain that WWE announced earlier this week, caused by last Friday’s attack at the hands of The Bloodline. There is still no word on if Kingston is legitimately injured.

After the Woods vs. Reigns finish, Woods was announced as the winner but The Bloodline immediately began attacking him. The Usos destroyed Woods at ringside while Reigns dropped to one knee inside the ring. The Usos then returned to the ring as Heyman handed them the crown that Woods won in the recent King of the Ring tournament. The boos got louder as The Usos laid the crowd on Reigns’ head, while he was down on one knee. The Bloodline then stood tall in the middle of the ring, with their fingers in the air, while Heyman did the same from the apron, and SmackDown went off the air.

It was indicated on commentary that the match ended with Woods winning by disqualification, but the WWE website reports that the match ended in a No Contest.

“In the final moments, just when it looked as if King Woods may overcome his dominant opponent, The Usos emerged and attacked him, which resulted in a no contest. With the monarch laid out due to overwhelming odds, The Head of the Table did, in fact, kneel on the canvas, as The Bloodline placed Woods’ crown upon Reigns’ head,” WWE wrote.

WWE labeled the finish a No Contest elsewhere in their SmackDown recap, and noted that Woods vs. Reigns was a Championship Contender’s Match.

Woods has not commented on what happened as of this writing, but Reigns took to Twitter after the show and posted a photo of The Bloodline standing tall.

“We The Kings. #Smackdown,” he wrote.

WWE posted the same photo to Instagram and wrote, “His show. His island. His kingdom. #SmackDown”

There is no word on where WWE is headed with Reigns wearing Woods’ crown, but we will keep you updated. Reigns is set to take on WWE Champion Big E in a non-title champion vs. champion match at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 21.

