WWE has announced two segments for Friday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

The official WWE website noted that Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and WWE Women’s Champion Asuka have “one stop” before their big title match, and that’s SmackDown.

“WWE Women’s Champion Asuka faces her biggest test at SummerSlam when she defends her title in a Triple Threat Match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. The three have been at each other’s throats for the past month, with all three getting involved in each other’s contests. With just one night to go before The Biggest Party of the Summer, each of the three Superstars will be preparing for their almighty clash. How will The Empress of Tomorrow, The EST and The Queen of WWE get ready for SummerSlam? Don’t miss SmackDown this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!,” WWE wrote.

WWE also announced that “The Real Chief” Jey Uso will be on SmackDown as he prepares for the Tribal Combat match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. “The Real Chief” is the new nickname Jey is being billed with, and he has new merchandise with that name.

For what it’s worth, Reigns is not currently advertised for Friday’s show, by the arena or the WWE website, but Solo Sikoa is scheduled to appear.

“This Friday, ‘The Real Chief’ Jey Uso will be live on SmackDown as he prepares for his monumental clash with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Last week, things didn’t go as planned for ‘Main Event’ Jey. Despite defeating Grayson Waller in the main event, he was brutalized by his cousin Reigns and brother Solo Sikoa after the match. Reigns and Sikoa obliterated Jey with two deadly Spear/Samoan Spike combos! How will Jey prepare for Tribal Combat with The Head of the Table just one night before SummerSlam? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!,” WWE wrote in their official preview.

Friday’s SmackDown will air live from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, OH. Below is the updated card:

* The go-home build for WWE SummerSlam

* LA Knight vs. Sheamus

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair make their final stop before SummerSlam Triple Threat

* Jey Uso prepares for the Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

