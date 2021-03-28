WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter earlier today to hype up his upcoming WrestleMania matchup with Edge and Daniel Bryan. The Tribal Chief writes, “2 weeks. 14 days. The 1 and ONLY Main Event.”

Today is WWE star Mustafa Ali’s birthday. Former multi-time champion Kevin Owens wished Ali well by writing, “Happy birthday @AliWWE! One of the best dudes I’ve ever met, in and out of the ring. How you manage to keep a cool head with the garbage you get from ignorant fools on this app daily is astonishing to me! I truly admire it. Hope you and your family are having a great day, man.”