AEW has announced on Twitter that their upcoming house show on WrestleMania weekend (April 9th) is entitled, “The House Always Wins.” This marks the promotions first ever non-televised event since their formation back in 2018.

TWO @AEW Events for $40 (plus fees) including our 1st non televised event! Wed, 4/7 LIVE Dynamite & Fri, April 9 #theHouseAlwaysWins! Just $20 per show, Combo Tix available TOMORROW at 9am & can only be purchased by calling 904-633-2000 or email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/NvqK30QFPa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2021