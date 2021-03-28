AEW has announced on Twitter that their upcoming house show on WrestleMania weekend (April 9th) is entitled, “The House Always Wins.” This marks the promotions first ever non-televised event since their formation back in 2018.
TWO @AEW Events for $40 (plus fees) including our 1st non televised event!
Wed, 4/7 LIVE Dynamite & Fri, April 9 #theHouseAlwaysWins! Just $20 per show, Combo Tix available TOMORROW at 9am & can only be purchased by calling 904-633-2000 or email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/NvqK30QFPa
EARLY LINEUP:
-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega/Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt and Mike Sydal
-The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes vs. All Ego Ethan Page
– AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks/Brandon Cutler vs. The Death Triangle- PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix
Also in Action…
– Darby Allin puts his TNT Title on the line live at Daily’s Place
– The Pinnacle- MJF w/ Wardlow, FTR and Shawn Spears
– Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.
– Jacksonville’s Own Jade Cargill
– Orange Cassidy