On the latest edition of one of her gaming streams WWE superstar Ronda Rousey spoke to her chat about a wide range of rasslin related topics, which included the Baddest Woman On The Planet explaining why she can no longer do WWE’s European tours due to her daughter. Highlights from Rousey’s gaming session can be found below.

Says she can’t do the European tours anymore because of her daughter:

I can’t do those [European] tours anymore now that I have Pō [Rousey’s daughter] which sucks because it was really fun. I remember the tours. I mean all of the tours are a really great time. But unfortunately, that time in my life is behind me now — I mean it’s a great trade for motherhood.

On wrestling in London earlier this year:

I can’t really do a whole tour [Rousey said when it was brought up that she did some of WWE’s European tour post-WrestleMania 38]. I had to do like one arena or whatever, because London, O2 Arena or something was a big deal. If they’re in a big venue or something, I’m like the emergency button. We’re having trouble selling out this venue. Quick, hit the ‘Ronda’ button kind of a thing.

