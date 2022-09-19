AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier today to announce that the gate for this week’s Grand Slam special from Arthur Ashe Stadium has already surpassed last year’s total, and is extremely close to becoming the company’s first-ever million dollar gate for a television taping. He also teases some potential surprises for the show, which will be headlined by Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson battling it out to determine a new AEW world champion.

Khan writes, “Surpassed 2021 @AEW Grand Slam gate; now SO close to the FIRST $1 million @AEWonTV gate, after 3 straight PPVs hitting $1 million for the 1st time. I promise you won’t want to miss Grand Slam, super card + maybe something up my sleeve LIVE on TBS + tickets.”

Last year’s Grand Slam featured the dream Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson match, which many consider to be the best match in Dynamite’s history.