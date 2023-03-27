Ronda Rousey is unhappy with someone in WWE.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet and former UFC superstar posted a sneak preview of the next episode of Her Road To Ronda Youtube series on Instagram, which highlights the WWE feud she had with Liv Morgan over the SmackDown Women’s Championship last year. In the post, Rousey indicates that her and Morgan’s rivalry was hamstrung by the “octogenarians” (person from 80-89 years old) who barely put time into any women’s storylines.

Imagine what our @yaonlylivvonce feud could have been if we weren’t hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians who still think they know how to be hip while putting less than 5 minutes of thought a week into each women’s storyline.

While it is unclear who Rousey is talking about what is clear is that she pushed to team with Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 39. Original plans, which you can read about here, originally had Rousey defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against 2023 Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley. Check out her post below.