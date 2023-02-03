Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. John Cena is also confirmed to be planned for WrestleMania, but it remains to be seen if the title is on the line.

Theory is scheduled to defend the title in the Men’s Elimination Chamber on February 18 in Montreal. The Men’s Chamber line-up has Theory, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, Montez Ford or Elias, and Angelo Dawkins or Damian Priest.

Below is a look at what may be the line-up of top matches for WrestleMania 39, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Women’s Elimination Chamber Winner vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Hell In a Cell Match

Brood Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. John Cena

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.