The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.

WWE has also announced a Fatal 4 Way with the winner joining the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Zelina Vega and Natalya will do battle for the Chamber spot. The winner will join Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez in the Chamber match to determine who will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. The final spot will be determined at a later date.

Tonight’s show will also feature SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Sonya Deville, plus the finals of the #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet. The winners will challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at a later date.

The WWE Events website and the arena website have the following Superstars advertised for tonight – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre. RAW’s The Street Profits vs. The Usos is the advertised dark main event.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from the Royal Rumble

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown for the Road to WrestleMania 39

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Sonya Deville

* #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament finals with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

* Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya to determine the fifth spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

