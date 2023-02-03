Summer Rae has a funny story about this year’s WWE Royal Rumble matchup.

The former company star recently participated in a signing for Golden Ring Collectibles, where she revealed that most of the current WWE women’s roster thought she was going to be in the Rumble matchup due to a video of her training with Natalya surfacing online. Check out the full story, including a tidbit about her appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble, below.

Says that people thought she was going to be in the 2023 Women’s Rumble:

So funny, Tenille (Emma) texted me from the Royal Rumble practice this last week and she goes, ‘I walked in and everyone –’ she goes, ‘Half the roster thought you were in the Rumble,’ and I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ And she was like, ‘Everyone thought you were fabing them and you’re in the Rumble because you were training with Nattie,’ like two weeks ago and I was like, ‘If I was in the Rumble, I wouldn’t post that I’m training with Nattie. I’d make it a secret.’ Isn’t that funny? Actually, like Dana (Brooke) and all those people…

Why she didn’t use her finisher when competing in the 2022 Royal Rumble:

(I didn’t use the ‘Summer Crush’ in 2022 women’s Royal Rumble) because they (WWE) told people they didn’t want everyone coming in and just hitting a bunch of moves. They didn’t want everyone coming in running a comeback because it gets a little monotonous… And Nattie and I had our feud so it was just nice to just get in there with her so, it was a cute little spot. Nattie could have slapped me a little quicker. There was like this weird lag time. But, it was good and Nattie had like 45 minutes of match to remember so…

