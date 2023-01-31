WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was recently a guest on the “Under the Ring” podcast.

During it, she opened up on getting advice from Bayley and other people that have helped her out.

“There’s a couple people, but one that really sticks out to me is Bayley. While she was down in the PC for rehab, we kind of got close. She kind of took me, Cora [Jade], Jacy Jane, and Indi Hartwell under her wing and she gave us so much advice.”

“She’s so awesome. She was always so open to me going up to her and asking her wrestling questions or even just life questions. She’s been like a big sister to me and it’s cool because I’ve looked up to her for so long.”