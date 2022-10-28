Rising NXT star Roxanne Perez recently joined The Mark Moses Show for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on working with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and how much confidence the Heartbreak Kid has passed on to her. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Shawn Michaels told her that she was going to be thrown in the deep end:

“That was crazy because they actually told me the day before, ‘Hey, you’re going to debut for NXT Level Up.’ ‘Oh my God, alright.’ I did my debut, and then the next week, they called and were like, ‘You’re making your NXT TV debut tonight. You have a promo, you have a backstage, you have a match.’ ‘Okay.’ I remember Shawn Michaels told me, ‘We’re throwing you in the deep end, let’s see if you sink or swim.’ ‘Alright,’ and I swam.”

On her relationship with Michaels:

“He’s amazing. He’s given me so much confidence to just go out there and know that they can trust me with anything they throw at me. I can go out there and have a good match for you, I can do a promo, I can do a live promo. He’s given me so much confidence with that. It’s surreal to be working with him. I used to re-watch the DX documentary when I was 12, over and over again. To be working with him and Triple H is now working with the main roster again, it’s wild.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)