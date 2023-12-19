Ruby Soho recently had an interview with Alicia Atout where she talked about her experience in The Outcasts group in AEW.

The group consisted of herself, Saraya, and Toni Storm. While Storm has now adopted her “Timeless Toni” gimmick, Soho revealed that being a part of the group was one of the highlights of her career in the wrestling industry. Here are the highlights:

Comparisons between WWE’s Social Outcasts and AEW’s The Outcasts:

“Obviously, I was a part of another trio with a very similar mentality previously. I think both of those groups came to me at a time when I needed them specifically.”

Being more relaxed in the group:

“I was taking things too seriously, I was getting upset and frustrated, or nervous and anxious. There was a lot of different feelings that weren’t positive coming to me based off of professional wrestling,” Soho admitted. “Being with them has been some of the most fun times I have ever had in wrestling and we were similar, we’d been doing this for a long time and I think all three of us needed that in that moment.”

