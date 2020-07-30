Rusev Says He’s “Not A Wrestler Anymore,” Wants To Focus On Online Content Creation

Former WWE superstar Miroslav Barnyashev (fka Rusev in WWE) said in a recent Twitch stream that he no longer considers himself a wrestler, and wants to focus primarily on online content creation.

I’m done. I’m done, man. I’m just enjoying my Twitch. I’m a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, and content creator. I’m not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favorite streamer?

The Bulgarian Brute also revealed that the last conversation he had with Vince McMahon was a nice one, but that it was through text message.

I texted Vince, I haven’t talked to him. I texted him, it was a nice conversation.

Miro was released back in April as apart of WWE’s massive talent cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has since grown his Twitch and Youtube following by live streaming his video game play sessions.

