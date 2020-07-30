Speculation As To Why Excalibur Was Not Used On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

Last night’s broadcast of AEW Dynamite on TNT saw Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and ECW legend Taz at the commentary table, who was replacing normal play-by-play man Excalibur.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Excalibur was most likely pulled due to a resurfaced video of him using the N-word in a wrestling angle from a 2004 PWG event, an incident that he has apologized for since it happened 16 years ago.

While it is not 100% confirmed that this is the reason for Excalibur’s absence, the thought is that he will be off of television until the heat blows over. Whether that absence be similar to the treatment Sammy Guevara received for his vulgar comments on a podcast remain to be seen.

Stay tuned.