Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star/executive Salina de la Renta will be co-executive producing next week’s episode of MLW Fusion, which will feature Los Parks challenging the Von Erichs for the tag team titles. Full details are below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today formally announced Salina de la Renta will serve as the special guest Executive Producer for this Wednesday, January 13 at 7pm ET on MLW's flagship weekly series, FUSION.

Salina shared the news on last night’s Kings of Colosseum special. Salina’s office is expected to release the card shortly.

The announcement comes amidst a storm of controversy for the Puerto Rican powerbroker. From allegations surrounding taking money from CONTRA in exchange for access to MLW as well as rumors that Promociones Dorado is facing financial hardships.

As part of Salina de la Renta’s contract with MLW, the league granted de la Renta three episodes to executive produce.

Salina de La Renta is the founder of Promociones Dorado, which acts as a pipeline to the stars of Latin America for sports leagues, TV and film in the United States and abroad. A powerful player in sports and entertainment in Latin America, Salina de la Renta is one of today’s most sophisticated and driven entrepreneurs.

What will Salina unleash on MLW Wednesday night?

What will Salina unleash on MLW Wednesday night?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.