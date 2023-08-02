Samantha Irvin was a recent guest on the Busted Open Radio podcast to discuss a wide range of topics including who her favorite WWE star is. Here are the highlights:

“The first person that comes to my mind is Butch. That’s the first person that I’m just like, ‘Oh, Butch has a match? Oh okay, it’s about to be crazy tonight.’ From the minute he comes out until he leaves, he is locked in. His eyes are locked in. Physically, he’s locked in.”

Irvin noted that she loves to announce WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Imperium, and Ludwig Kaiser.

“Well, you know they keep couples together, so they had to keep me and GUNTHER together. That’s what I’m telling people. I love Imperium, and also the whole thing with [saying Ludwig Kaiser’s name] and how it all sounds.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc