Seth Rollins appeared on the SI Media Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics while promoting WWE SummerSlam.

During the interview, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion was asked who his best friend is: his wife, Becky Lynch. He named AEW’s Claudio Castagnoli as his non-romantic best friend.

“Well, my best friend is my wife. I don’t mean to be cheesy, but yeah, my best friend is my wife, Becky Lynch. We spend most of our time together whether it be parenting or working and it’s awesome. We just have a great relationship. We were friends before we were together romantically and so that has carried over. So we’re best friends. If you were to ask me who my best, like, non-romantic friend is, I would probably say Claudio Castagnoli, I think is probably my best friend. We’ve gone up and down the road together for over a decade in different promotions and we still keep in close contact. I talk to him virtually every single day, and so yeah, I mean, he’s probably number one.”