WWE has released a short clip of today’s episode of Talking Smack, where a newly returned Sami Zayn demanded to be addressed as the Intercontinental champion despite him being stripped and Jeff Hardy being crowned the new champ. Check it out in the clip above.

WWE has also released a sneak peek of former Universal champion Braun Strowman’s chronicle, which is now available on the WWE network. In the clip, Strowman can be seen talking about his mother, who he reveals is his source of strength after she survived an accident when he was young.