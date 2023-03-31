Sami Zayn says he’s still unsure if the tag team title matchup between himself, Kevin Owens, and the Usos will be main eventing night one of WWE WrestleMania 39.

The former Honorary Uce was asked about this during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani’s BT Sport. Zayn openly admitted that the main event of night one remains to be seen.

“That remains to be seen. I should (know), that’s for sure, but I don’t…..we’ll see.”

Later in the chat Helwani brings up that if the match did go on last it would be the first tag team match since WrestleMania 1 to headline. Zayn adds that it would be the first tag team title match to headline in WWE history.

“It is insane. If we do go on last, which remains to be seen. It would be the first time since WrestleMania 1 and it would be the first tag team title match of all time (to headline). That’s something.”

Whether the match headlines or not, WWE does view Sami Zayn as a top guy according to recent reports. Read about that here. Check out his interview below.

