WWE superstar and current Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn responded to a Tweet made by WWE hyping his showdown with the United States champion Bobby Lashley at this Sunday’s Survivor Series pay per view. Zayn writes, “I hear that as United States Champion, Bobby Lashley is working on a new finishing move called “The American Way”, where he sets up a base on my property, destroys my home, has his friends take whatever is left, then says he did it for freedom & makes me out to be the bad guy.”

I hear that as United States Champion, Bobby Lashley is working on a new finishing move called “The American Way”, where he sets up a base on my property, destroys my home, has his friends take whatever is left, then says he did it for freedom & makes me out to be the bad guy. https://t.co/ofQaS3V9mX — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 19, 2020

Zayn and Lashley have both been very active on social media to promote their matchup, with both man reflecting on their previous feud back in 2018 shortly after the Almighty One returned to WWE.