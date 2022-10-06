According to TMZ and later confirmed by Fightful Select, AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo got into a backstage fight ahead of this evening’s Dynamite from Washington D.C.

Reports are that the two men confronted each other following their dispute on Twitter two days ago, which stemmed from Andrade’s unkind comments about Guevara during his interview with Más Lucha. Guevara apparently pushed Andrade and the two started exchanging blows, although TMZ is unsure if anyone suffered any damage. TMZ stated that both men were sent home, but Guevara appeared in an AEW segment and is still scheduled to wrestle in the main event of Dynamite.

We recently shared a report about how some of the backstage talent were unhappy with how Guevara and Andrade handled themselves after the locker room, specifically Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho, worked very hard to get things back on track after the incident at ALL OUT between CM Punk and The Elite.

Tony Khan had pulled Andrade from Friday’s AEW Rampage earlier today. It is now known why.