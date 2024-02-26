Sammy Guevara and Powerhouse Hobbs put each other through hell on Saturday night.

Following their physical encounter in their No Disqualification match on this week’s returning episode of AEW Collision on TNT from Springfield, MO., “The Spanish God” and the Don Callis Family member each surfaced on social media to comment a day after their battle.

“Last night all the pain was worth it, but please believe I’m still stacking bodies up,” Hobbs wrote via X along with a hashtag that reads, “#AnybodyCanGetIt.”

“My body hurts, I feel sore [and] beat up but man do I love professional wrestling,” Guevara wrote in a separate post on X on Sunday. “I gave everything I had last night but in the end it wasn’t my night but that doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be. So we carry on. #RoadtotheGold.”

