TNA Wrestling held a talent meeting at their latest television taping on Saturday night.

The meeting featured some of the new bosses within the company, both familiar and ones that talent will be answering to from now on, and was planned out well ahead of time. Some of the TNA wrestlers had spoken with higher-ups on a one-on-one basis as well.

Fightful Select is reporting that the general consensus was that nobody wanted the roster to abandon the hard work they’ve done collectively, even if they aren’t in agreement with the decision to replace former TNA President Scott D’Amore.

One top name within TNA was reportedly looking to leave the company as a result of the move, and apparently decided to work the taping this weekend and see how the meeting went before going through with anything that extreme.

TNA’s new higher-ups were said to be open to feedback from the talent roster. Many wrestlers in the company said that while they disagreed with the decision, the meeting did do a good job of getting them excited about the possibilities going forward.

While many in the company are still hoping Scott D’Amore will rejoin TNA at some point, it is not expected to happen.