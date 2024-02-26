WWE has reportedly hired a new writer’s assistant for SmackDown.

BodySlam.net is reporting that independent pro wrestler Patrick Scott has been hired by WWE to be a writer’s assistant for the SmackDown creative team.

Scott is expected to begin his duties this coming week.

The indy wrestler seemed to comment on these reports in a post on X this weekend that reads, “I’ll have a lot more to say in the coming days. For now, I will just say this…Thank you.”

We will keep you posted.