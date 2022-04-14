Samoa Joe is your new ROH Television champion.

The submission machine defeated Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki on this evening’s edition of AEW Dynamite from New Orleans, his first reign with the championship after having previously held the ROH Pure championship and the ROH world championship.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Pure violence LIVE on #AEWDynamite right now! Tune into @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Porno4emEG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

The challenger @samoajoe cranking the arm of the champ Minoru Suzuki! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Byn4gpgYkS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

