Samoa Joe is excited for fans to see his work in the upcoming Twisted Metal series.

The King of Television spoke with WrestleZone to hype up Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, where he will be defending the TNT Championship against Wardlow. During the interview, Joe discussed his role as Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal, which is set to release on Peacock later this year.

Joe also spoke about his role as King Shark in the Suicide Squad video game. You can check out the highlights from the interview below.

Thinks a lot of fans will enjoy the Twisted Metal series:

I can say this — I would imagine it’s closer than a lot of people would expect. [Twisted Metal is] another project I’m really excited to see the light of day and I think a lot of fans will enjoy it. I wouldn’t be too impatient. A lot of those announcements are on the horizon, hopefully. I think you will [get something] soon. I really, really do have a good feeling about this, just in my heart.

On playing King Shark in the upcoming Suicide Squad video game:

Yes, I know there will be probably more stuff coming out very, very much sooner than later, and some pretty cool [stuff] man. There’s a lot I can tell you that I can’t say anything about. There’ll be some pretty cool announcements, man, and some pretty — I guarantee, some surprises, some things that will surprise a lot of the fans, what’s popping up in the game. It’s Rocksteady Studios. they did all the Arkham games, which are amazing, and they haven’t really, just kind of based on what I’ve seen, they haven’t let up for this game, so I’m really excited about it. I’m really excited for the world to get to see a lot of this stuff and for me to be able to talk about it freely and not worry about these ideas.

Oddmakers have Joe listed as the underdog in his TNT title match against Wardlow