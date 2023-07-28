Samoa Joe has now become the second longest ROH Television Champion in the brand’s history.

The King of Television surpassed 472 days as champion, passing Dragon Lee’s 2019-2021 stint that lasted 469 days. Joe now only trails Jay Lethal, who held the belt for 567 days between April 2014 and October 2015.

Joe’s reign began back in April of 2022 when he defeated Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dynamite to capture the ROH Television Title. Since then he has defended it 13 times against multiple top stars including Mark Briscoe, Dalton Castle, Matt Sydal, Christopher Daniels, Brian Cage, Colt Cabana, and more.

It was recently announced that a new tournament will begin to determine Joe’s next challenger. You can read about that here.