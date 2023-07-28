Roxanne Perez has displayed a much more aggressive side to her in-ring character, and she says that’s due to losing the NXT Women’s Championship.

Perez spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, where she looked back on when she first arrived in WWE and how happy she was to be there. She also says that in that period she was really trying to find herself.

When I first got here, I was just very happy to be here. I knew who I was on the independent scene, but I was really trying to find who I was in the WWE. I think that I realized that people think I’m an easy target, regardless of the things that I’ve been able to accomplish.

The former champion later admits that losing the title is what sent her over the edge, adding that she will unleash that aggression on Blair Davenport this Sunday at the Great American Bash.

So I think finding that aggression in me, and I think losing the NXT Women’s Championship really triggered that aggression. The fact that Blair Davenport keeps poking at me, thinking I’m not going to retaliate, thinking I’m just this nice little girl, well something is coming for her this Sunday.

