Samoa Joe recently spoke with Adrian Hernand to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the top AEW star talked about the Texas Death Match between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear. This match included the spot where Page drank Strickland’s blood.

“For me, it’s funny, I’m not surprised (at what Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page did at AEW Full Gear), especially when it comes to those two individuals and these are two guys who, undoubtedly, are in their prime right now and they’re looking to make their mark on the world, they’re looking to give everything they have to the fans and and paint a very violent and crazy picture in the process and watching the match, it did not surprise me at all. Both men have been tremendously dedicated to the program leading up and wanting to give the best to the fans and the match that was delivered, it exceeded expectations and mine were pretty high. So, it’s a testament to both those gentlemen to go out there and perform and deliver in that environment.”

