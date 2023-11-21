Santino Marella gives his thoughts on CM Punk.

Marella appeared on The Edlow Podcast and was asked about the controversial Second City Saint and the rumors that TNA (Impact) Wrestling could be on his radar following his very public AEW departure. The on-screen authority figures admits that having Punk on the TNA roster would be an incredible asset.

I just hope he wrestles, wherever it’s going to be. If he comes to TNA, oh my God, that’d be wicked. I’ve heard (that’s a rumor). I’ll have to talk to Scott [Scott D’Amore], if it’s real. He said they haven’t really been talking about it yet, but they were seen having a bite to eat or something like that. He would be an incredible asset. TNA is trying to get back to the former glory days of the next level.

Marella later discusses how Punk or Will Ospreay would be great gets for TNA and help the promotion ascend to the next level.

A guy like CM Punk and Will Ospreay, if they know that they can help take a company to the next level, that’s a huge feather in their cap. Not that they went to an established company and made more money. It becomes about legacy, sometimes. If they say, ‘When I came there, now we’re rivaling AEW.’ That’s huge. That’s a huge thing to be able to say that you did that. I hope that appeals to them as much as I want it to appeal to them. I’d love to see what they can do. I’d love to say, ‘Guys, we’re going to this stadium’ and jump to the next level of arena instead of 2,000 people, let’s get 12,000 people. We just need to get on a bigger channel where we’re in more households.

The latest update on Punk said he would not be at this Saturday's WWE Survivor Series premium live event.

