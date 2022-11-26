Sarah Logan has officially revealed her new WWE ring name.

Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders defeat Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis. The finish came when Erik knocked Dolla off the apron, then The Vikings delivered the Ragnarok double chokeslam powerbomb to Adonis in the middle of the ring to win.

Hit Row was accompanied to the ring before the match by “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, while The Vikings were accompanied by Logan, who is now using “Valhalla” as her ring name.

We noted earlier this week how WWE recently filed to trademark the “Valhalla” name for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use. It was believed that “Valhalla” would be the new name for the stable, but now we know this is the new name for Logan.

Outside of WWE, Valhalla is an Old Norse name that means “hall of the fallen,” and is where slain Viking warriors “lived blissfully under the leadership of Odin the God. Valhalla is depicted as a splendid palace, roofed with shields, where the warriors feast on the flesh of a boar slaughtered daily and made whole again each evening. They drink liquor that flows from the udders of a goat, and their sport is to fight one another every day. Thus they will live until the Ragnarök (Doomsday), when they will march out the 540 doors of the palace to fight at the side of Odin against the giants. When heroes fall in battle it is said that Odin needs them to strengthen his forces for the Ragnarök,” according to Britannica.

WWE began airing vignettes for Valhalla and The Viking Raiders back in early October, then they returned to attack Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma on the November 11 show. Valhalla had been away since her release in April 2020, which came after three years with the company.

Below is footage from this week’s SmackDown match and segment:

