– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped last Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah were on commentary, while Kelly Kincaid did ring announcing.

– Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger. Quinn started the match with a show of disrespect. Ledge continues to improve. Quinn hit the cartwheel and splash but Quinn came back with the elbow and DVD, then the forearm for the pin.

– Kelly Kincaid interviewed Amari Miller backstage, asking about Elektra Lopez. She acknowledges Lopez is dangerous, but says she’s not the only one with attitude. Miller is here to climb the NXT ladder and beat people like Lopez.

– Elektra Lopez defeated Amari Miller. Lots of back & forth action here. Miller later went for the corkscrew splash from the corner but Lopez got her knees up. She then hit the Elektric Shock for the pin to win.

– Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen. This was another back & forth match that carried on, with fans rallying for Chen at times. Chen went for a springboard at the end but Kemp caught him in mid-air, then hit a German suplex. Kemp finished Chen off with his backbreaker Uranage for the pin to win.

Below are clips from this week’s NXT Level Up episode:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.