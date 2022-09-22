Saraya (fka Paige) says she was absolutely blown away by the reaction she received inside Arthur Ashe Stadium for her AEW debut at last night’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As noted, Saraya made her AEW debut last night, coming out to save AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Athena from Britt Baker, Serena Deeb and Jamie Hayter after the Fatal 4 Way that saw Storm retain her title over Baker, Deeb and Athena. AEW President Tony Khan later announced that Saraya is “All Elite” now.

In an update, the former WWE Divas Champion took to Twitter and commented on the surprise debut. She also thanked her boyfriend, Falling In Reverse singer Ronnie Radke, for letting her use his “Zombified” song as her entrance theme.

“Fucking WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it. Been a long journey. Couldn’t be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone! [face holding back tears emoji x 2] and thank you to my babe @RonnieRadke for letting me use his song Zombified! LFG!! [heart emoji x 2],” she wrote.

Saraya also tweeted a photo from earlier in the day on Wednesday, showing how she was disguised to keep her AEW debut a secret.

There’s no word yet on if Saraya will be wrestling for AEW, but it was implied and at least the match with Baker is rumored.

Saraya left WWE in early July after the company chose not to re-sign her. She has not wrestled since December 2017 after suffering a neck injury at a WWE live event, which led to her retirement from in-ring action a few months later. Saraya has done some non-wrestling work for WWE since then, but it was reported on Wednesday afternoon that AEW had reached out to her. It was also reported that the new WWE regime may be interested in having her back, but she then debuted for AEW just hours later.

You can see Saraya’s aforementioned tweets below, along with the “Zombified” song:

Fucking WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it. Been a long journey. Couldn’t be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone! 🥹🥹 and thank you to my babe @RonnieRadke for letting me use his song Zombified! LFG!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/9czsEWUcot — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 22, 2022

Thanks @Lizzy_Cupcake for capturing me in my prime hiding attire last night 😂 pic.twitter.com/YsVXEvjT5K — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 22, 2022

