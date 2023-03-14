Sarray is set to return to the ring in Japan following her WWE NXT departure.

As noted, it was reported last Wednesday by Tokyo Sports that NXT Superstar Sarray had left the company as of March 9, and that she would be officially announcing her return to Japan this week. You can click here for backstage notes on the departure.

In an update, Sarray gave a press conference from Japan this week and officially announced her WWE departure. She announced that she will continue wrestling in Japan as a freelancer.

Sarray then took to Twitter and issued a statement on her time with WWE.

“No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWE [folded hands emoji] [stars emoji] Thank you WWE. Thank you Sarray. Thank you WWE Universe [sun with rays emoji],” she wrote.

Once again using her “Sareee” name, Sarray will return to the ring on Tuesday, May 16 at the Sareee-Ism: Chapter One event in Tokyo, Japan. You can see a flyer below.

After finding success in Japan, Sarray signed with WWE in February 2020. Her arrival was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but her NXT in-ring debut came on the April 20, 2021 show, where she defeated Zoey Stark. While her signing was touted as significant, Sarray ended up lost in the shuffle on the NXT brand. She has not wrestled since losing to then-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose on the August 2, 2022 edition of NXT TV. This loss came after a brief run in NXT UK.

You can see the aforementioned posts below:

