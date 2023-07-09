Satoshi Kojima wants a showdown with Samoa Joe.

The Japanese star and former IWGP World Champion took to Twitter to comment on the CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe matchup on last night’s AEW Collision, a match that was the semifinals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Joe earned that spot by defeating Roderick Strong one week ago, where Punk got the spot by besting Kojima at Forbidden Door 2.

Kojima writes that had he beaten Punk he would have gotten the chance to fulfill a lifelong dream and wrestle Joe. He writes, “On June 25th, if I had beaten CM Punk, I would have fought Joe at this time. It’s my dream to fight Joe. I hope that someday it will come true.”

On June 25th, if I had beaten CM Punk, I would have fought Joe at this time. It's my dream to fight Joe. I hope that someday it will come true. — 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) July 9, 2023

Punk managed to defeat Joe on last night’s Collision for the first time in his career. He will now face Ricky Starks in the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament finals. That match happens on the July 15th episode of AEW Collision.